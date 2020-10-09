AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,328.40.

AZO stock opened at $1,150.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,194.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,097.11. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 73.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

