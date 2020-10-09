Augur (REP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.83 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.43 or 0.00121330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bitbns and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $147.77 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00256900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00094006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.01545227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00157521 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Gatecoin, Zebpay, Cryptopia, AirSwap, Upbit, Bitsane, Bittrex, Koinex, DragonEX, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Binance, Poloniex, ABCC, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Gate.io, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Liqui, IDEX, Crex24, BitBay, Mercatox, Bitbns, GOPAX, Bithumb and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

