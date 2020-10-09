AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Up 1.8%

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 165,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 225,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUOTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.28.

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that AU Optronics Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

