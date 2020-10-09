Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Shares Up 0.1%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.70 and last traded at $80.70. 127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.75.

About Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

