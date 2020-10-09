Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 30,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,730,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

About Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

