Atlas Corp. (ATCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.57 million. Atlas had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

