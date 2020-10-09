Atheios Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Atheios has a market cap of $7,492.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 36,267,134 coins and its circulating supply is 33,835,649 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

