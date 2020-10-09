At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Receives $15.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 88,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.99. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 13,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,040.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and sold 283,332 shares valued at $6,136,912. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

