AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

