Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astec is making steady progress toward its strategy for profitable growth — Simplify, Focus and Grow. Its transition to a two-segment organizational structure ensures that products are better aligned to end-markets and customers. However, weak demand for equipment and parts in all of its segments, particularly in domestic markets remains a headwind. Nevertheless, focus on growing part sales volume, international business and launch of new products will drive results. Cost-reduction actions and restructuring moves will also aid earnings. The recent acquisitions of two premier full-line concrete batch plant manufacturers, CON-E-CO and BMH, will augment the Infrastructure Solutions group portfolio. With a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, Astec seems well poised to tide over the ongoing crisis.”

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Astec Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after buying an additional 233,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 36.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Astec Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Astec Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

