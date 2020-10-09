ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $392.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $380.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.11. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. ASML’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in ASML by 180.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in ASML by 571.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

