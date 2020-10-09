ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) Shares Up 1.1%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.72. 10,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 68,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.02.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.