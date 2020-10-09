Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARW. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $85.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $467,365.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4,318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 565,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after buying an additional 552,700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13,589.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 422,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 419,637 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 296,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 273,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

