Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms have commented on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH opened at $9.40 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $737.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.