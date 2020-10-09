ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARKAY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $111.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.06. ARKEMA/S has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

