Ark Trading 9% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Ark has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $43.08 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002705 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00023933 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,581,756 coins and its circulating supply is 143,831,857 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, COSS, Cryptomate and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

