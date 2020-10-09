Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.01

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $11.96. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 7,069 shares.

ARKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Ark Restaurants worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

