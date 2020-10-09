Arionum Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $88,300.46 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,077.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.03293735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.65 or 0.02145447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00432378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.01061281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011187 BTC.

MoonSwap (MOON) traded 86,745.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.48 or 0.03362623 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00592485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00047831 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.