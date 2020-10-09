argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $275.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.00.

ARGX stock opened at $272.22 on Tuesday. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $275.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -11.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,593,000 after buying an additional 426,448 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,858,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of argenx by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,701,000 after buying an additional 372,436 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of argenx by 1,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after buying an additional 135,008 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

