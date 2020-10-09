ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARCB. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ArcBest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.10.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $910.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $36.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 351,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

