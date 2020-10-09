ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $6.23. ARC Resources shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1,143,937 shares.

ARX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd will post 0.1509967 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is -12.67%.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

