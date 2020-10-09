Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AQMS. ValuEngine cut Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $62.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. Analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

