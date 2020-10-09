Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.48

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and traded as high as $7.95. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 8,535 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 15.54 and a current ratio of 15.76.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.7209184 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

