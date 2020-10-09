Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $58.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE:APO opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 427,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 50,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

