Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

