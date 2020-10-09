AON (NYSE:AON) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $217.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s top-line has been growing over the past few years on the back of buyouts and collaborations. Its position in the evolving commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses also impresses. It has been divesting its non-core operations to streamline business and focus on more profitable operations, thereby generating higher ROE. It has also taken up restructuring initiative to reduce workforce and rationalize technology. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, the company initiated non-compensation costs reduction starting March, given the COVID-19-led uncertainty. However, its lack of financial flexibility bothers. Its geographically diversified operations expose it to forex fluctuations. The company deferred its share buyback plan and halted M&A activities owing to the ongoing pandemic.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AON. Raymond James downgraded AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.73.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $208.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.78. AON has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.83 and a 200-day moving average of $191.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AON will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 1,298.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

