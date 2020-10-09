AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

AU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.10.

AU stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

