Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 150,703 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures microphone technologies and products for enhancing speech-based applications software and communications primarily in the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

