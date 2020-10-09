Analyzing Covia (NYSE:CVIA) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Covia (NYSE:CVIA) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Covia and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia -129.70% -144.87% -19.81% Centrus Energy 22.41% -19.27% 13.95%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Covia and Centrus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Covia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Covia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Covia and Centrus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covia $1.60 billion 0.05 -$1.29 billion ($1.20) -0.40 Centrus Energy $209.70 million 0.52 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -3.85

Centrus Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Covia. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Covia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Industrial. The Energy segment offers the oil and gas industry a comprehensive portfolio of raw frac sand, value-added-proppants, well-cementing additives, gravel-packing media and drilling mud additives. The Industrial segment provides raw, value-added and custom-blended products to the glass, ceramics, metals, coatings, polymers, construction, foundry, filtration, sports and recreation and various other industries. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

