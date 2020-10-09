Analyzing AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) & Creative Technology (NASDAQ:CREAF)

Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Creative Technology and AstroNova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A AstroNova 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Technology and AstroNova’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Technology $66.07 million 1.84 $40.42 million N/A N/A AstroNova $133.45 million 0.43 $1.76 million $0.24 33.29

Creative Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AstroNova.

Volatility and Risk

Creative Technology has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstroNova has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Technology and AstroNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A AstroNova -0.37% -0.63% -0.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of AstroNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of AstroNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Creative Technology beats AstroNova on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company primarily offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, mice and keyboards, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M). The Product Identification segment offers tabletop and work cell-ready digital color label printers, as well as specialty OEM printing systems under the QuickLabel brand; and labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons under the GetLabels brand. This segment also offers T2-C, a digital mini press for 24/7 label production; T2, a label press with a full-size PC display; T4 for print, die cut, and lamination; and T3, a modular over-printer under the TrojanLabel brand. In addition, this segment licenses various specialized software used to operate the printers and presses, design labels, and manage printing on an automated basis. It serves chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, pharmaceuticals, and other industries, as well as brand owners, label converters, commercial printers, and packaging manufacturers. The T&M segment offers visual data from local and networked data streams and sensors; a range of hardware and software products under the AstroNova T&M brand; Daxus DXS-100 distributed data acquisition systems; TMX high-speed data acquisition systems; SmartCorder DDX100 portable data acquisition systems; EV-500, a digital strip chart recording system; PTA-45B cockpit printers; and ToughWriter, Miltope, and RITEC branded airborne printers. Its AstroNova airborne printers are used in flight decks, as well as military, commercial, and business aircraft cabins; and ToughSwitch Ethernet switches used in military aircraft and vehicles. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

