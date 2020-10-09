Analyzing AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) & Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Shore Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 0.76 $6.03 million N/A N/A Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 2.14 $16.20 million $1.28 9.30

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AmeriServ Financial and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Shore Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 8.11% 5.13% 0.44% Shore Bancshares 23.83% 8.53% 1.04%

Volatility & Risk

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats AmeriServ Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

