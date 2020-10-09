Analysts Set Victrex plc (LON:VCT) PT at GBX 1,830

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,830 ($23.91).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) target price on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target (down previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.21)) on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of LON VCT traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,969 ($25.73). The stock had a trading volume of 119,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,938.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,970.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.63).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

