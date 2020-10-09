Analysts Set Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) PT at GBX 345

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 345 ($4.51).

MONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy bought 32,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £99,942.96 ($130,593.18). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £26,664 ($34,841.24).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock traded up GBX 1.63 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 270.03 ($3.53). 634,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,176. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 402.10 ($5.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 286.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 305.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

