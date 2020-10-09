Analysts Set Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Price Target at $20.25

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 110.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 40.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,032. Mack Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

