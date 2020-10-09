Analysts Set ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target at $74.25

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $60.09. 4,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,245. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. Analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 49,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $2,656,483.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 706,237 shares of company stock worth $39,182,437. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $540,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 214.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.