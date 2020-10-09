Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) PT at $103.83

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.15. 7,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,468. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. AMETEK’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in AMETEK by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

