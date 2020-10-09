Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA):
- 10/7/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “
- 10/1/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “
- 9/30/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “
- 9/18/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “
- 9/17/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “
- 9/7/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “
- 8/25/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was upgraded by analysts at FBN Securities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,761. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.32.
Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.
Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
