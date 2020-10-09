Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ: FWONA):

10/7/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

10/1/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

9/30/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

9/18/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

9/17/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

9/7/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

8/25/2020 – Liberty Media Formula One Series A was upgraded by analysts at FBN Securities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,761. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

