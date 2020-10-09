Analysts Expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.25 Million

Analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce sales of $29.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.84 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $23.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $116.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $117.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $111.52 million, with estimates ranging from $110.30 million to $113.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

SMBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 16,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $226.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.