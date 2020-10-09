Analysts Expect Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings. Novagold Resources reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novagold Resources.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Novagold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:NG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 99,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Novagold Resources has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.85.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novagold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.