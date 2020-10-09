Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post $19.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.65 million and the highest is $20.60 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $19.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $80.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $80.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.18 million, with estimates ranging from $80.07 million to $82.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. 6,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,848. The firm has a market cap of $256.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.73. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.