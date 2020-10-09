Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.47. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 168,482 shares changing hands.

Separately, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

