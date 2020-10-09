Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,455,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 126.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,054,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,982,000 after purchasing an additional 553,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 260,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.12. 162,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,210. The company has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.38.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

