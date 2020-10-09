Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.9% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.27. The stock had a trading volume of 151,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,210. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.09. The firm has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.38.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.