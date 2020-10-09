American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.92

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $10.60. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 3,323 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market cap of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 53,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

