American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) & Essent Group (OTCMKTS:ESNT) Head to Head Analysis

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) and American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essent Group and American Overseas Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essent Group $867.57 million 5.58 $555.71 million $5.66 7.61 American Overseas Group $15.01 million 0.93 -$3.18 million N/A N/A

Essent Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Overseas Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Essent Group and American Overseas Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essent Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 American Overseas Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essent Group presently has a consensus target price of $45.77, suggesting a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Essent Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Essent Group is more favorable than American Overseas Group.

Profitability

This table compares Essent Group and American Overseas Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essent Group 49.62% 14.53% 10.94% American Overseas Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Essent Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Essent Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Essent Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Overseas Group has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essent Group beats American Overseas Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About American Overseas Group

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products; and specialty risk transfer and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to American Overseas Group Limited in December 2011. American Overseas Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

