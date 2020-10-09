American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.67.

AXP opened at $106.06 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,608,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,390,707,000 after buying an additional 569,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Express by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

