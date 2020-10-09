American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 700,648 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for about 2.6% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.66% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 309,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 139,217 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $19,075,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 52,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.15. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

