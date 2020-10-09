Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) Shares Down 0.1%

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 2,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 118,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS)

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

