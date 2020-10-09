Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO Acquires $28,427.00 in Stock

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $28,427.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, D. Clay Bretches acquired 2,185 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $23,204.70.

On Friday, October 2nd, D. Clay Bretches bought 51 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $550.80.

On Thursday, September 24th, D. Clay Bretches bought 114 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,255.14.

NYSE ALTM opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,961 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altus Midstream by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

