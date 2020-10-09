Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Altice USA to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of ATUS opened at $27.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $2,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,395,127 shares of company stock valued at $123,374,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Altice USA by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,439,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after buying an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Altice USA by 254.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 60,348 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Altice USA by 112.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Altice USA by 228.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 91,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 71.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,616,000 after buying an additional 660,383 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

